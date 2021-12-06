In the last 24 hours, 970 infections by Covid-19 and 48 deaths from this virus were reported, for a total of 3,901,263 confirmed cases and 295,202 deaths.

In the report of the Ministry of Health it is mentioned there are 30,067 active cases of the virus, which is .5% of the total Mexican population.

The first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Tabasco, Puebla, Veracruz, Sonora and San Luis Potosí, which together make up more than two thirds (66% ) of all accumulated cases registered in the country.

It also points out that so far 134,370,326 doses have been applied, so that 78,268,776 people have received at least one vaccine against Covid-19.

Only Mexico City has vaccinated 100% of its adult population with at least one dose, followed by Quintana Roo with 98%; Querétaro, 96%; San Luis Potosí, 94, Tabasco, Aguascalientes, Baja California and Baja California Sur have 90%.

