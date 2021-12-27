Some well-known chocolate bonbons are withdrawn from the market due to the presence of milk proteins. The item has been sold throughout Spain, so allergy sufferers are urged not to consume it and to return it.

The health authorities of Catalonia have informed the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN), of the presence of milk proteins not included in the labeling of some well-known extra-fine dark chocolate bonbons with hazelnuts.

The specific product we are talking about is the Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark and the affected lots correspond to 252RWAJ, L253RWAJ, L266RWAJ, L267RWAJ, L287RWAJ, L294RWAJ, L240RW-J, L284RW-J, L306RW-J, with expiration date 04/20/2022.

The brand itself has also published on its official website This news informs all those who have bought the product and who have any allergies or severe sensitivity to milk, that they contact the Ferrero customer service team.

And it is that the incidence was detected in a self-monitoring of the company itself, so it was they themselves who gave the notice to the competent authorities of Catalonia.

⚠️ Warning exclusively for people allergic to milk proteins. ➡️ Presence of milk proteins not declared in the labeling of Extrafine Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts. GRAND FERRERO ROCHER brand. See lots involved.https://t.co/mPNk4530Mn pic.twitter.com/rOBy3p2P5O – AESAN (@AESAN_gob_es) December 25, 2021

The information has been transferred to the rest of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI), in order to verify the withdrawal of the affected products from the marketing channels.

However, it should be noted that those who do not have any of the aforementioned allergies, can consume the product without any problem.

The AESAN It is an Autonomous Body, organically attached to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, made up of more than 190 professionals distributed between its headquarters in Madrid and two laboratories, which, among other things, have the objective of acting as a national reference center in the evaluation of food risks and in their communication, especially in crisis situations or emergency.

Recently this body has withdrawn other products such as a batch that corresponded to containers of ground cumin, whose label did not indicate the presence of mustard or Shiitake Mushrooms from Germany due to the presence of sulphites.