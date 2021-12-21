In addition, they have a discount of approximately 25% with respect to its official RRP. A very last minute bargain to consider.

These Sony wireless headphones they will come home tomorrow . But only in this color, since the others will already arrive for the Three Kings. They are light, very comfortable and have a very sound Sony, that is, totally balanced . Their cover will give you many hours of extra autonomy and they are at a irresistible price . At El Output we have tried them and the truth is that we love them.

OnePlus Buds Pro

They have a spectacular design, a really interesting autonomy and intelligent adaptive noise cancellation up to 40 dB. In addition, it has the OnePlus fast charging system, that with only 10 minutes of connection to the current you can enjoy up to 10 hours of music. It also stands out in terms of bass, so they can be the perfect headphones if you like to enjoy electronic music or even trap. Buds Pro are the perfect gift for OnePlus brand lovers. If you ask for them today, they will come home tomorrow.

Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT

If you prefer to give some closed headband headphonesAudio-Technica is often a brand that rarely disappoints. These headphones have a design similar to other legendary products of the brand, such as the M50x and are available in gray and black finishes, the first being much prettier. Has a autonomy of 25 hours per charge and its sound is much flatter than other Audio-Technica wired versions. If you hurry, you have them morning at home, just in time to be wrapped and gifted by Santa Claus.

Sony WH-XB910N

If you are looking for the same as in the previous section, but the person you are going to give as a gift usually enjoys music with lots of bassSo these Sony Sony WH-XB910N are better choice. They have the Sony Extra Bass technology, which offers much more powerful and vibrant bass, as well as active noise cancellation. Its strong point is the multipoint connection, which will allow you to connect the headphones to two audio sources at the same time. Regarding the battery, they last approximately 30 hours with cancellation activated. Whether you want them in blue or black, you have them with Prime shipping in less than a day. In addition, they are at a much lower price than usual.

