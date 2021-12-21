Another year the bull has caught you. Look, they told you that there was going to be a shortage of products, that there was a bad thing with the transport … but still the days went by and you were leaving the gifts for later. Luckily, we are on Tuesday and Christmas Eve is not until Friday. If you are looking for headphones to give this day 25, these are the best you will find and what they will get you home before the deadline. We are not going to extend any more, that there is no time to lose. Go for it.
Sony WF-C500
These Sony wireless headphones they will come home tomorrow. But only in this color, since the others will already arrive for the Three Kings. They are light, very comfortable and have a very sound Sony, that is, totally balanced. Their cover will give you many hours of extra autonomy and they are at a irresistible price. At El Output we have tried them and the truth is that we love them.
In addition, they have a discount of approximately 25% with respect to its official RRP. A very last minute bargain to consider.
OnePlus Buds Pro
They have a spectacular design, a really interesting autonomy and intelligent adaptive noise cancellation up to 40 dB. In addition, it has the OnePlus fast charging system, that with only 10 minutes of connection to the current you can enjoy up to 10 hours of music. It also stands out in terms of bass, so they can be the perfect headphones if you like to enjoy electronic music or even trap. Buds Pro are the perfect gift for OnePlus brand lovers. If you ask for them today, they will come home tomorrow.
Audio-Technica ATH-SR50BT
If you prefer to give some closed headband headphonesAudio-Technica is often a brand that rarely disappoints. These headphones have a design similar to other legendary products of the brand, such as the M50x and are available in gray and black finishes, the first being much prettier. Has a autonomy of 25 hours per charge and its sound is much flatter than other Audio-Technica wired versions. If you hurry, you have them morning at home, just in time to be wrapped and gifted by Santa Claus.
Sony WH-XB910N
If you are looking for the same as in the previous section, but the person you are going to give as a gift usually enjoys music with lots of bassSo these Sony Sony WH-XB910N are better choice. They have the Sony Extra Bass technology, which offers much more powerful and vibrant bass, as well as active noise cancellation. Its strong point is the multipoint connection, which will allow you to connect the headphones to two audio sources at the same time. Regarding the battery, they last approximately 30 hours with cancellation activated. Whether you want them in blue or black, you have them with Prime shipping in less than a day. In addition, they are at a much lower price than usual.
This post includes affiliate links and El Output could receive a commission for purchases made through them. Even so, the decision to include them has been taken freely, by editorial criteria and without responding to any request from the aforementioned brands.