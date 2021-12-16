Wireless headphones are one of the most demanded devices in recent years. Virtually all brands have come out with their own headphones, in all shapes, all colors, all specs, and all prices. But nevertheless, Finding balanced headphones in all aspects, especially in quality, is not so easy.

We have received the new Sudio T2 in the office and we have to say, from now on, that we were surprised. Although it may be an unknown brand for most people, Sudio is a company that has been in the audio field for almost ten years. More than enough time to position itself as one of the companies with the most potential and that offers the best sound quality in its products.

To get this, Sudio has placed the best sound experience at the center of its strategy, but it has also put having a beautiful design or sustainability, reflected in a packaging It contains absolutely no plastic.

Sound quality, sustainability and design

As a result of this strategy based on these pillars, the new Sudio T2 arrives on the market, headphones that before seeing the light, have been tested on more than 400 people, collecting the feedback of what users demand in headphones premium in all aspects.

On the one hand, the Sudio engineers looked for a way to reduce environmental noise to a minimum, with a remarkable cancellation system that goes ahead by neutralizing outside noise before it even reaches our ears. On the other hand, the design, which ensures at all times that it fits perfectly into the ear canal without disturbing and without the risk of falling, even during exercise.

Before being launched on the market, the new Sudio T2s have been tested on more than 400 people, not only in terms of audio quality, but also in terms of comfort.

In terms of design, simply by looking at the packagingVery careful, we get the idea that we are dealing with a good quality product. When you take it out of the box, the charging case has a nice soft touch, with the logo engraved on the front, a physical button to perform pairing tasks on the bottom and on the back, the USB C charging port and an LED. Minimalist, elegant and that favors grip. Ah! and it is splash resistant.

The contents of the box are completed with the charging cable, a cleaning wipe, a set of pads with four different sizes depending on the size of the ears, and a small book with basic instructions.

For all of us who have used wireless headphones before, the pairing is not too much of a mystery. In the case of the Sudio T2, the procedure is the same: press and hold the physical button until the Bluetooth enters pairing mode. There, we will search our smartphone for available devices and select the Sudio T2. It must be said that this process is very fast, not only that of the initial pairing, but when we have used them already being stored, when we remove them from their case, before we place them in our ears, they are already paired with our phone.

To know the charge and autonomy that we have, when inserting the headphones in the box, the LEDs will light up during the charging process. When the LED on the back of the box flashes yellow / orange, it means that your battery is below 25%. If it glows white, greater than 25%. If we put it to charge, we will know that it has reached 100% when the LED is lit steadily.

Regarding controls, we can interact with our phone through the tactile part of each headset. For example, if we want to play music, or pause it, we must tap on either of the two headphones. The same to take calls. On the other hand, if we hold down for three seconds, we will reject the call.

How do they sound?

We now go to one of the most important sections when we talk about headphones, sound quality. First of all, being headphones of the type in ear, and thanks to its pads, it makes the sound of the outside hardly noticeable. What’s more, they have active noise cancellation so it does not matter if we are in the middle of a quiet field or in a traffic jam, the noise isolation is very good. In addition, unlike other headphones, we can select ourselves if we want to activate the cancellation by pressing on the left earphone.

The new Sudio T2s are already marketed in Spain and in Latin American countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Peru or Chile.

Thus, when we are listening to something, we can have a feeling of isolation and surround sound. The way to do it is by neutralizing the ambient noise through frequencies. Thus, we prevent noise from reaching our ears, spoiling listening to music or a call.

When we listen to music, the sound quality is very good. 8mm dynamic driver offers more powerful bass, Clearer highs and a perfectly clear midrange for perfect listening all the time. The same goes for calls. Thanks to beamforming, the sound arrives perfectly from the microphone and the earpiece, so that both our interlocutor and us, can listen to the call with great quality.

Autonomy and availability

In the autonomy section, the Sudio T2s do not disappoint either. Specifically, with the case fully loaded, we can enjoy up to 35 hours of playback. Each time the headphones are charged, we will have an autonomy of seven and a half hours, which will drop by one hour in case we have active noise cancellation.

Total charging time is 60 minutes. However, thanks to its fast charging technology, in just 10 minutes we will have two hours of playback.

In terms of colors, Sudio sells its T2s in four colors. Two classics, black and white, and another two more innovative, sand and Jade, more on the green side. All of them elegant and pretty.

The new Sudio T2, besides in Spain, where we can find them in retailers such as El Corte Ingles, Fnac or Amazon, They are also distributed in other Latin American countries such as Mexico (Liverpool, Mixup, Mercadolibre), Peru (Falabella), Colombia (Ktronix and Alkosto) and Chile. If you have doubts, you can visit the web www.sudio.com/es .

Finally, if we make the purchase on the Sudio website, the shipping costs are free, as well as the return. And thanks to Sudio Sphere, We can also have a guarantee of up to 3 years.

Now that Christmas is approaching and where technology products are a sure gift for everyone, the new Sudio T2s are a great choiceBoth for sound lovers looking for quality, as well as those who want headphones with good value for money for day-to-day life and that fully meet all their expectations.