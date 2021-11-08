Compared to last year, at this same height of the competition (with 17 races contested) the competitors in the upper zone have changed their performance. Let’s go in order.

The competition is led by Max Verstappen, called to be the next big star, the figure to beat in F1. The Dutchman adds 73.5 points more than last year in this same instance (287.5 in total). The two Mercedes drivers, surprisingly, are in the red. Lewis hamilton has -71.5 points (275.5 in total), while Bottas remains at -38 (185 total). The fourth site, Sergio perez accumulate 25 more points (150) and Lando norris, the young McLaren star, already has 52 extra units (149). This only guarantees spectacle and new emotions in the layout of the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, because immediately the two Ferraris, Charles Leclerc (128 units) and Carlos Sainz Jr. (122.5), and Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren in eighth place, with 105 points.

The distance between drivers, starting from third place, is very small, and with four races remaining after Mexico, anything can happen.

The maximum automobile competition will pass through Sao Paulo, Brazil, from November 12 to 14. For Qatar from November 19 to 22, for Saudi Arabia, from December 3 to 5 and will close in Abu Dhabi, on the weekend that runs from December 10 to 12.

This stop in the calendar could be key in the recent rise of the most famous team in motorsport, Ferrari, the team that has been better seen compared to the previous year.

The two steering wheels of the Prancing Horse, Carlos Sainz and Charles LeclercThey have the team in a much better position compared to 2020; Last season they added 131 points to close as sixth place in the team championship. Currently, those in the red car are competing for third place against another of the most popular teams in the world, McLaren Racing.

In August 2021, mid-season, Ferrari announced improvements to its engine, and the results are in their favor so far.