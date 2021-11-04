Whether you like professional or semi-professional driving races or not, it cannot be denied that sitting in front of your monitor, putting on a good set of cars and having a great steering wheel in your hands and quality pedals on your feet is a luxury that we would all want. to have. In the case of today, what we are dealing with is a mid-range kit that, due to its quality and performance, makes it perfect as an entrance to this small world of video games that has realism as an incentive in most cases.

Thrustmaster T248, what more could you ask for at this price?

Undoubtedly, this offer will not last really long, since not every day the price of this type of product falls by a spectacular 18%, and according to what we are going to detail now it is clear that more than one of you are going to throw yourself at the buy now button, and with good reason.

What does this Thrustmaster T248 have to such praise? Well, we begin by saying the most obvious: a premium design. From the button layout, to the shape of its flattened steering wheel at the bottom, or simply its leather upholstery are some of its strengths.