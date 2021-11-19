Fatal Accident in the West Access: two dead

The driver of a Volkswagen Fox driving the wrong way at 130 kilometers per hour caused a tragedy in the Western Access.

Two people passed away this morning as a result of a collision on the Western Highway between a car and a utility truck, at the height of the Buenos Aires town of Haedo.

The tragic accident occurred shortly after 5 in the morning in the kilometer 16 of that highway and it also involved other shotguns who wanted to avoid the two who starred in the fatal impact.

The security cameras of the highway established that the car that caused the accident was a gray Volkswagen Fox that was driving the wrong way and at full speed in the left lane, enabled up to 130 kilometers per hour. Everything indicates that the driver would have gone up on Pellegrini street and once he took the West Access he began to drive in a zig zag.

Although a first driver observed the maneuver and managed to dodge it, the Peugeot Partner truck that was behind failed to do so and hit head-on.

Given the speed at which the vehicles were circulating, the impact was fatal and both drivers died on the spot.

One of the victims was identified as Jesus David Gómpez (36), who was driving the VW Fox and was transferred in serious condition to the Posadas Hospital; where he finally died. Meanwhile, the driver of the Peugeot Partner died on the spot but could not yet be identified by the police.

The UFIJ N ° 2 of Morón intervenes in the incident, under the charge of prosecutors Fernando Martín Capello and Walter Roberto Leguisamo.

Police personnel and firefighters from the Morón district work shortly before 8 am in the area to remove vehicles, while there was a heavy traffic congestion on the highway, near the City of Buenos Aires.

According to the images shown by the TV channels, the lines of cars reach up to 8 kilometers, so it is suggested to avoid this access road to the City.

News in development ….