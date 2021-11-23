Someone has mistaken one of his AirPods for an ibuprofen pill and has not hesitated to share his experience on social networks.

One of the most outstanding advances in most of our electronic devices is their design, an increasingly avant-garde design, but which can sometimes look too much like other elements and can cause us some confusion. For example, the latest generation wireless headphones usually have a very particular design, and perhaps someone may mistake them for a pill.

And yes, someone has confused their new AirPods with a pill, specifically with an ibuprofen pill, and as you can imagine, it has not been very pleasant for that person to ingest an Apple headset, and especially if it is working inside the stomach.

So a TikTok user has shared a particular story in which he claims that he mistook one of his AirPods for an ibuprofen pill and accidentally swallowed it.

The user of the account @iamcarliiib explained that when the accident happened he was about to go to sleep, and that he had ibuprofen in his right hand and an airpod in his left hand.

Perhaps due to sleep or confusion, he ingested the Airpod instead of the ibuprofen pill, drank water, and you can imagine the rest of the story.

Luckily, he confirms that through the normal course of events, he was finally able to retrieve the earpiece that he had mistakenly ingested.

In one of the videos, the girl can be seen very worried about having made that mistake by having confused an ibuprofen pill with an AirPod, while in another video she has revealed that even the Airpod that she had ingested was still working and that nevertheless it was still connected to your iPhone while making a call.

Interestingly, it is not the first time that someone has mistaken an Airpods for some other item, or ingested it by accident when falling asleep.