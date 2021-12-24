A man has died in Washington after an argument that ended in tragedy. Joshua G. Spellman (36), a native of Amboy, Washington, has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a childhood friend over an argument about the Diablo 2 loot.

The news has been reported by the medium ‘The Columbian’. The 34-year-old victim, Andrew Dickson, had been a friend of Spellman’s for 26 years. On December 17, they were both playing Diablo 2 on the same property, but in different rooms and communicating via headphones.

At some point in your game session, a random player entered the game and stole a valuable loot. The game is supposed to have been password protected, but the host forgot to enable it. The article does not describe what exactly this valuable loot was, but apparently it was important enough that Dickson raged, “yelling, insulting and cursing” for three to five minutes.

According to an affidavit, Spellman told Dickson to calm down or he would shoot him. When Dickson continued to be enraged, Spellman took his pistol next to his computer and walked toward the property’s main house, firing his gun into the air once before entering. The shot evidently caught the attention of Spellman’s father, who spoke to him as he entered. Later, Dickson entered the main house and confronted Spellman for threatening to shoot him. Dickson “closed the gap” with Spellman, who then shot Dickson once in the torso.

Dickson was taken to the hospital for surgery, but later died of his injuries. At one point in the interview with detectives, Spellman was asked why he kept his gun next to his computer. “Why not?” Spellman replied. “This is America”. Spellman is being held on $ 750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear on December 29.