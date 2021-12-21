A Red Dead Redemption 2 player came across an NPC wearing the same outfit as Arthur Morgan and for a change decided to kill him. Red Dead Redemption 2 features numerous outfits that Arthur can wear, many of them preset combinations that players have the option of purchasing through in-game stores or purchasing after completing certain challenges. Some clothes are prettier than others, although they all serve a purpose.

Due to the drastic weather changes in Red Dead Redemption 2, players won’t want to dress Arthur in the same outfit for long. During warmer seasons, for example, wearing a coat is not ideal as it slows down the character. Similarly, it is inadvisable to wear short sleeves while exploring the snowy areas of the map, as the cold can adversely affect Arthur’s health. However, style is still on the minds of many users when choosing the protagonist’s clothes. Therefore, a player’s actions against an NPC dressed in the wrong way would not surprise anyone.

This is what happened with getting_of_clout on Reddit, who has shared a screenshot from Red Dead Redemption 2 in which an NPC appears on horseback with an outfit almost identical to that of Arthur Morgan. Both characters’ jacket and cowboy hat look quite similar, although Arthur’s coat lapels are dark brown while the NPC’s are a much lighter shade. Even so, the redditor was not very happy that someone else was walking around dressing as the protagonist. Although the action does not appear in the screenshot, obtainer_of_clout responded to a comment with the following: “I shot him shortly after taking the photo.”

Was the player’s action justified? Everyone will answer that, but apparently, there can only be one Arthur Morgan, and imitators seem unwelcome.

Developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two Interactive released the Red Dead Redemption prequel in late 2018 to critical acclaim. Once again, the studio had pushed interactive storytelling and open-world gameplay to the limit. The team’s efforts also paid off, as evidenced by sales data suggesting it has sold 37 million units as of last summer. To the dismay of many, this success doesn’t seem like it’s going to change Rockstar Games’ mind about the production of the long-awaited Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC.