How much pause time does an actor have between one project and another? Although that answer is subject to different factors, Tom Holland has commented on what his experience was like going from the recording set of Uncharted, the adaptation of one of the most important video games of recent years, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The surprise is that, contrary to what might be thought, the free time between one project and another was brief.

Tom Holland heads one of the main films of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is the third film of the character, within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This narrative, which had its beginning in Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016), seems to be leading to a peak. This third film could represent the last for Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker.

Although the above is not yet closed, there are already different versions about whether the actor will continue in the role or what his story will be like beyond this film, taking into account that this universe continues to expand. Nevertheless, Yes it is clear his leading role as Nathan Drake, the protagonist of Uncharted.

What did Tom Holland say about Spider-man and Uncharted?

During an interview given to GQ, the actor commented that between the filming of Uncharted and Spider-Man: No Way Home, there is only a difference of three days. RecentlyTom Holland was in Berlin closing the last minutes of his role as Peter Parker and three days later he was in Atlanta to face the other project. Despite the fact that this gap between one opportunity and another may be surprising, one thing is clear: Tom Holland’s rise within the film industry is being sustained.

Reflecting on his career, in the aforementioned interview, the actor commented:

“I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask, because when he’s bouncing and flying off buildings, that’s all CG. On UnchartedIt’s just me in henley pants and cargo pants. That movie totally broke me”.

Tom Holland also had comments about his partner in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya:

“She is very good at being the role model for young boys and girls.. When someone comes up like ‘Can I ask you for a picture?’, It’s never a bad time for her. Whereas my initial reaction is usually ‘Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone'”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in theaters on December 16 while Uncharted It will hit theaters on February 11, 2022.