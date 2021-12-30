He recounts his experience with Ómicrom on Twitter and reveals difference in symptoms

Despite the economic reopening of Mexico and the low sanitary restrictions that the different entities of the country maintain, the Omicrom variant keeps citizens on alert due to the rising levels of contagion that have been reported in recent weeks; For this reason, some have turned to social networks such as Twitter to encourage people to take care of themselves or, in this case, to identify the different symptoms of Covid-19.

This is the case of Miguel Huerta, professor and researcher at the Jesuit University of Guadalajara, who was recently diagnosed with the virus that is causing everyone to feel sick, but with suspicion of the new one that presents different characteristics from the primary coronavirus.

According to the man, his experience was described step by step in a Twitter thread to help others learn about new diseases caused by the virus and promote antigen testing.

On the 24th I tested positive for COVID and everything points to the variable Ómicron. Also my fiancee and some friends (all fully vaccinated or boosted) We were infected at an outdoor event, apparently from a person who came from Europe. I will tell you about these days: 🧵 – Miguel Huerta (@MiguelHta) December 28, 2021

The story begins simply: Miguel tested positive for Covid-19 on December 24, but due to his symptoms he was informed that it could be one of the first cases of the Omicron variant in Mexico.

Although he is not sure, the man thinks that he could have been infected in an outdoor event in which he had contact with several people, among whom there are more infected. The members of said meeting, he assures, are already vaccinated, with a complete schedule and even booster doses.

What is really interesting in this story is that Miguel made a small list of differences between the symptoms of the coronavirus, debunking myths and reaffirming data.

The sore throat is given by the characteristics of the variant according to some studies. It is important that antigen tests also take a throat sample, to avoid false negatives “, says Miguel Huerta, who has narrated, for example, that he experienced some mild symptoms compared to the original variant, but that he did not lose his sense of smell and suffered a little sore throat, in addition to having the flu sensation.

However, it was the second day when the man suffered the most severe symptoms:

According to the new investigations of the World Health Organization (WHO), what is known so far is that the incubation period of the Omicron variant is shorter than the original variant, so The speed of Miguel’s contagion and the treatment process he has undergone so far point to one of these positives.

Five days after Huerta confirmed his infection, he announced that he feels very well and that, with the exception of chronic fatigue, the symptoms of Covid-19 decreased almost completely, but this as a result of being already an immunized person.

However, he ends his Twitter thread by inviting the population to take the antigen test in reliable places when they hardly feel a small headache or throat.

