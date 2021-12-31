He receives a Christmas Series X and his reaction goes viral

Is Christmas We saw all kinds of reactions from the community, specifically, when receiving a new console. However, one of these reactions went viral in Twitter, to the point that it even caught the attention of Aaron Greenberg, important executive of Xbox.

Via the previously mentioned social network, the user s500ivan revealed that his wife surprised his family by gifting them a Xbox series x special edition of Halo Infinite, and as you can see in the video, their reactions are certainly poignant.

I’m so glad that I was able to surprise them with Xbox series X Halo @BenzMl @aarongreenberg pic.twitter.com/Doo4pNEj7X – s500Ana (@sanchezana_) December 25, 2021

What a surprise from my wife @sanchezana_ to me and my son. We are stunned 😳 thank you so much! Your an amazing wife and Mom! @aarongreenberg @ XboxP3 @Halo @PlutonForEver and thank you @xbox team for making this sweet console that was impossible to find 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/EypRngZARN – s500ivan (@BenzMl) December 25, 2021

As I was telling you before, this reaction also caused Greenberg, general manager of Xbox Games Marketing, respond with your own comments in Twitter:

Love this so much! 💚💚💚 https://t.co/P0m4HUYeRH – Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) December 26, 2021

It was thanks to the reaction of Greenberg Which gave the case more exposure, and hopefully this family will enjoy their new console, which is extremely difficult to come by these days unless you are willing to pay a high price for it with resellers.

Editor’s note: It is for these moments that Christmas becomes such a special holiday for many. Of course, spending time with the family is also nice but nothing like receiving that console or video game that you have longed for for so long on the morning of December 25.

Via: Twitter