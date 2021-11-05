They revealed the details of what happened between Gigi Hadid, her mother and Zayn Malik, here all the information!

After Yolanda Hadid accuse Zayn Malik having hit her, they finally revealed some details of the altercation. According to information from the magazine People, the former One Direction member was charged with four counts of harassment. Apparently, the model’s mother and Zayn got into an argument last September over the apparent leak of the news of Gigi’s pregnancy.

Within the accusations of the documents obtained by the media, it is reported that Zayn “grabbed (Yolanda) and pushed her against a dresser, causing her mental anguish and physical pain.” The confrontation did not end there; the British singer allegedly insulted his mother-in-law and ordered her to “stay away from your damn daughter.”

A source told People that Zayn “did not slap Yolanda” but instead had “an aggressive grip. Yolanda can’t stand it ”.

Another of Malik’s charges is against Gigi, after sources assured that she told the model to “put on some fucking balls and defend her partner from her damn mother in my house.”

“He pushed her against a dresser”: Zayn must serve 360 ​​days of probation

After making the complaints, Zayn will face a sentence of 360 days of probation: 90 for each of the charges (4 in total). In addition, she will have to attend anger management classes and complete a domestic violence program, all without having contact with Yolanda Hadid.

