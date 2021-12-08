And it is these resales that have encouraged many users to get a unit at any price, since the demand is such that they are paying outrageous when it comes to getting a unit as soon as possible. Especially now that we are getting closer to Christmas.

We have already seen how the few units that appear in stores are causing fights of all kinds in shopping centers, and those that are seen in online stores disappear in a matter of seconds because of bots trained that send them directly to the resale market.

This is horrible, friends. 🙏 A 19-year-old was meeting someone who expressed interest in buying a PlayStation 5 from him and ended up shot in northwest Harris County, deputies said. # abc13 #hounews https://t.co/cwYi5BV09j – Steve Campion (@ SteveABC13) November 29, 2021

That was perhaps the idea that the protagonist of this story had, a Texas boy from 19 years who decided to put his PS5 up for sale on the internet. As expected, an interested party appeared, and since he was from his city they decided to meet to make the deal. Unfortunately, the buyer’s intentions were different, since he appeared at the scene with a weapon and did not hesitate to shoot the young man, who fortunately ended up in hospital and was in stable condition. The bullet seems to have hit the victim’s abdomen, although assistance arrived in time to take him to the hospital and prevent a tragedy.

The police preferred not to give details about the thief, so we do not know exactly how the event ended and if the PS5 finally ended up in the wrong hands, although with everything that happened it is the least important, after all.

The madness of reselling

What we are experiencing with reselling the PS5 is outpacing any kind of preconceptions we had of the second-hand market and tech gadget speculation. The current crisis of electronic components is forcing manufacturers to reduce the stock of their products in stores around the world, and in the case of new generation consoles is causing a shortage that has remained during the first year of life consoles, and it doesn’t seem ready to go away so soon.

Given what we have seen, some users are beginning to give up their hopes for Christmas (it was something they should have assimilated a few months ago), so any PS5 or Xbox Series X that appears on the second-hand market becomes in a whole jewel that disappears in a matter of seconds regardless of its price. And is that some units have been sold for more than 1,000 euros.