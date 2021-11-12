Shigueru Miyamoto is currently one of the best known people in the world of video games. Worked for Nintendo since 1977 working both as a designer and as a videogame producer. He is the creator of franchises like Mario, Donkey kong or The legend of Zelda. As well, at the end of the 80s his prestige was not as well known as it is now, so he could be in a public place without being harassed by fans. A player from then, Tony lecroix she happened to run into him in a bar without knowing who he was.

“I was in the music business, and in 1989, I was working for a country band”, says LeCroix to NintendoLife. “We were playing at a festival in Japan. The promoter owned a country bar called Good Time Charlies; his name was Charlie Nagatani. After the concert, he invited us to his bar. Upon arrival, he introduced me to his friend who could only speak broken English, but enough to communicate ». Their love of music made them instantly connect and they could have a conversation that the protagonist of this story will always remember.

“We stand at the bar and talk about music”LeCroix comments on the aforementioned website. «He was very interested in the string instruments that I looked after, like guitars and mandolins, etc. We just talked about music while sharing a few beers together. At the end of the night, when it was time to leave, he asked for my autograph; I jokingly told him I’d give him mine if he gave me his. When I took out my business card and signed it, he did the same. I realized that after signing his name, quickly drew a little character on it. I’m not a gamer and I had no idea who the little guy was drawing. Some time later in life I saw someone playing a game and I recognized the character: it was Mario! “.

From then on, LeCroix keeps a valuable memory of that day, in addition to the experience of having shared a beer with Miyamoto himself, he had in possession a business card signed by the creator of Mario. “I kept this card for 32 years”, Explain.

Over time, Tony became curious as to how much the card cost. So he sought an appraiser to verify its price. “I found an ad for an auction house that specialized in games and contacted them and I was convinced to send them the card for an upcoming auction. They claimed that this would be the article outstanding. I sent them the card and now they call me and they say the card is missing », narrates a desolate LeCroix.

Tony believes that the card has not disappeared and that this is probably some foul play by one of the vendors. Even so, he considers that he will not be able to find the object, since it is a needle in a haystack, but he does want to “Spread the word to the gaming community about the true story of this card, and how it came about and how it was taken from the original owner ».

However, if the card appears at auction, it is likely that it will be able to find its owner again. Well, the signature and the illustration made by Miyamoto make it unique and identifiable. So there is a small chance of finding it.