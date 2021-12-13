In 2016, Roberto Peñacastro, CEO of Leadsales, had a dream: to work at Google. He even wrote it on his social networks. He did it.

A short time later, two years to be exact, he left what he considered his dream job to become an entrepreneur, even though he had always wanted to work at Google.

The difficult task of undertaking begins, worth the redundancy, with a beginning, like all history, regardless of whether it ends well or ends badly.

But starting is, without a doubt, the great challenge of entrepreneurship, since it means leaving the comfort zone to enter a totally or almost totally unknown terrain for which, in reality, one is not prepared.

Roberto Peñacastro, when he was still in college, always had in mind to work in one of the most powerful companies on the planet, due to the enormous learning that a person can obtain.

Now, being the CEO of his own company, all the knowledge acquired is being put into operation, although, according to what he has told, it was not easy.

In a chat with the medium Business Insider, Peñacastro revealed that, indeed, “It was very difficult, honestly. I was in the job of my dreams, and I loved Google ”, but he does not regret his decision either.

With Leadsales, his business, Roberto is dedicated to helping SMEs in customer service through platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Its growth has been such that, at present, it already works with 650 clients in 20 countries and it is estimated that this year it will close with revenues of 16.9 million pesos.

As we mentioned above, the great challenge of entrepreneurship is the fact of starting, starting from scratch in a new adventure that has the same probability of failure as of being successful. Nothing is certain.

In fact, this is one of the factors that influence people to decide not to undertake, since it is much safer to stay in the comfort zone than to start over in a totally new project.

This does not mean that, for Peñacastro, it has been easy, since leaving his dream job was always a reason for doubt; however, “what made this easier was to realize a very simple concept ‘if not today, when'”, he told said medium.

“If I jump in and fail, nothing happens. What’s the worst that could happen? I’m not going to die and if I run out of work, I can get another job or I can even go back to Google, “he said.

Of course, as in everything, there are always doubts and when it comes to business, there are even more; Risking implies trusting, having faith that things will work out, even when, on the other hand, there will always be questions.

Now, the only thing that, apparently, he would have done differently is to be less radical, because, in his opinion, it is possible to undertake and have a stable job.

“It is not black or white either, it is not going out and being an entrepreneur. This is not necessarily the case, if your job allows it and you have enough flexibility, you can do both ”, he asserts.

Here we see several lessons regarding marketing strategies: take risks, do not fear leaving your comfort zone, do not hesitate too much and, above all, have the desire to do so, even when circumstances seem not to allow it.

As of today, Roberto Peñacastro aims to make Leadsale the number one digital workspace in Latin America and expand to 6,000 clients around the world.

