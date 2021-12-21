Dec 21, 2021 at 12:12 am CET

EFE

The Levante coach, Alessio Lisci, was asked by the gestures of Uros Racic after the derby against Valencia and was blunt. “He is a child who has not known how to win, that’s it, There is no need to think about it any more & rdquor ;, he sentenced. Bordalás also reproached the attitude of his player.

Regarding his team, the Granota coach said after the defeat that “football is being unfair & rdquor; with his team this season but stressed that his team must “do more & rdquor ;. “Football is being very unfair, but we make tactical mistakes and mistakes that doom us. It seems absurd that Valencia win today, but if we do not correct the mistakes we will continue to score three goals and they will score us four & rdquor ;, he said at the press conference after the match.

The coach said that they will analyze if he should sign in winter but that his job is to improve the players he has. “The third that we fit in today is a collective failure, not of the defense. We’re not here to blame, but to work & rdquor ;, he pointed out. Asked about a possible second yellow to the Valencian player Rubén Iranzo said it was a & rdquor; direct red & rdquor;.

The Italian said they should keep fighting and said he hopes to have the support of the fans. “I understand that they are pissed off but they have seen that the team has given everything. In the end, I think the minimum for today was a draw. At the level of occasions there is no comparison, from the red to Iranzo today they score 2-4 & rdquor ;, he lamented.

Lisci congratulated Marc Pubill on his debut. “I have seen it very well, I had no doubt that I was going to answer. It must be a source of pride for the quarry. Let’s hope it’s the first of many & rdquor ;, he concluded.