

Nov 28, 2021 at 10:43 CET



The Bayern striker, Thomas muller, did not hesitate to point to Robert Lewandowski as the main contender for the Ballon d’Or for Sky Sports Germany: “There is no need to argue. He has to win, period. He absolutely deserved it.”.

The German, who completes a luxury duo with the Polish attacker at Bayern, broke a spear in favor of his teammate: “People in Spain will say that Benzema did well too, but Lewandowski won it all with us. Then the award was annulled, he continued the season and broke the record for goals in Germany this season. “.

The historic Teutonic striker continued to argue that his performance has been absolute: “When you see what he is doing with the Polish national team, which is more difficult than in a real First team, I have to say that there is no player who has performed better individually”. “He has to win the Ballon d’Or,” he said.

In the torna with Leo Messi and Jorginho

Bayern forward Robert Lewandowski is one of the Ballon d’Or candidates along with Leo Messi and Jorginho, who have also completed an excellent year. The Argentine, in fact, starts as the main favorite due to his individual records with FC Barcelona and the Achievement of the America’s Cup with the Albiceleste team.

Jorginho, meanwhile, was champion of the Champions League with Chelsea and champion of the European Championship with Italy, while the Pole achieved a new Bundesliga in his record and has scored 25 goals in 19 games this season, in addition to the 48 goals he scored in 40 last season.