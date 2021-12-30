It seems that someone had a very special gift from the Uchiha clan.

One of the most beloved characters in the Naruto franchise is, hands down, Sasuke Uchiha. Since the beginning of this long-lived saga, this powerful ninja has had a great acceptance by the public for his interesting character, background and personal motivations to fight (both against and alongside our protagonist). Therefore, it is not surprising that there are fans who put themselves in their own skin some of his intense scenes.

At Reddit from Naruto, a user shared a video where he can see how he made his tattoo with Sasuke Uchiha summoning one of his powerful snakes. We do not know if it is Aoda, one of the three residents of the Ryuchi cave, but taking into account that it is the creature most faithful to this ninja, it is something possible. However, whether she is or not, the result achieved in her tattoo is incredible:

Also, in this incredible tattoo, we can see what the version of this Naruto Shippuden ninja chose. He is one of the survivors of the Uchiha Clan. He is the son of Fugaku Uchiha and Mikoto Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha’s brother, as well as the current reincarnation of Indra Ōtsutsuki. Despite creating relationships with the members of Team Kakashi, Sasuke decided to defect from Konohagakure in search of the power necessary to avenge his clan and assassinate Itachi.. After discovering the truth about his brother, he founded Taka, was a temporary ally of Akatsuki, and became an international criminal. After talking with Hashirama Senju, he decided to follow his brother’s dream, collaborate with the Allied Shinobi Forces and set himself a goal to carry out a revolution in the Shinobi World.

After the Fourth Shinobi World War, he would end up giving in to the mentality of Naruto Uzumaki, returning to the village and dedicating his life to protecting it and its inhabitants, becoming referred to as the Kage of Support. (支 う 影, Sasaukage; literally: Support Shadow). Likewise, he became Sakura Haruno’s husband and Sarada Uchiha’s father.

Sasuke’s most beloved snake in Naruto

The possible snake featured in this tattoo is Aoda. Aoda (ア オ ダ) is Sasuke Uchiha’s personal invocation. Much is unknown about Aoda’s past, save for the fact that she met Sasuke at some point, probably when the young Uchiha was training with Orochimaru.. Like the other invocations, she is one of the inhabitants of Ryuchi’s Cave.

His most important participation is as a giant snake summoned by Sasuke in the Fourth Shinobi World War in Naruto.. In the upper zone, it has a bluish color and is full of scales; at the bottom, it has a black color. It has green eyes with a slanted pupil.

Unlike other snake summons like Manda, Orochimaru’s main snake, Aoda is respectful and obedient. Apparently he has a respect for his summoner: Sasuke Uchiha. His respect reaches the point of only obeying Sasuke and his relatives, like when he only obeyed Sarada’s orders in the sequel to the main saga.

During the Ninja War in the Naruto saga, Aoda slipped across the battlefield, dodging all the Mini Clones of the Ten-Tails in order to get close to the Ten-Tails. In this, when he sees that the mini-clones put up barriers to prevent him from passing, he asks Sasuke for help, who uses his Kagutsuchi Sword to knock them down..

After, Aoda is attacked several times by the Mini Clones of the Ten Tails, although he managed to hardly get hurt. Later, when Obito Uchiha uses the Outer Path – Saṃsāra’s Heavenly Life Jutsu to revive Madara Uchiha, Sasuke orders Aoda to climb up to where the Uchiha was, so the snake begins to crawl up the arm of Ten. Queues. On the way he was stopped by arms that suddenly appeared; however, Sasuke jumped out of his head, telling Aoda to disappear, which he obeyed.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke Uchiha’s snake appears when Boruto, Sarada, Skikadai, Inojin and Chōchō go in search of Mitsuki to know his will, and for that they must go to the Ryūchi cave where they will ask the Sage of the white snake for help.

