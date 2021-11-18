As the years go by the tattoos are part of the modern artistic trend using the skin as canvases. And the world of anime is not far from this trend. One of the most important characters in the Dragon Ball saga has been the subject of many fanart and this time is the protagonist of a spectacular tattoo.

A Reddit user, called MASTRR0SHI, uploaded a tattoo in which Goku looks wrapped in clean lines and leftovers. “This is so damn clean”, “This is to go even further beyond amazing” are some of the comments that anime fans have wanted to leave in the publication. With a 2D style this representation on the skin of Goku stretches his entire arm until at least finishing the elbow, constituting this as a colloquial mind a “sleeve” would be said. In addition, it manages to have touches of realism in its composition thanks to such a spectacular use of shadows. And, in addition, that it is in black and white gives it a sober tone that the cheerful Goku does not normally express.

In the image is Goku in his Super Saiyan 3 form, one of the few characters who achieves this transformation without the need to merge as Gotenks. This state can only be reached by Saiyans, it consists of activating S cells with arduous training. The third being an extension of the first and second phases, not a separate transformation. It should be added that in some video games, Vegeta reaches this level through extreme frustration and great training, although that has not been seen in the series or in the manga. On the other hand, Broly also achieves this version of Super Saiyan, thanks to his great Saiyan power.

Now that anime tattoos and, above all, Dragon Ball tattoos are more fashionable than ever. Would you dare to make one?