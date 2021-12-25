The quality of a brand’s products can always be displayed on social networks like Twitter. Such is the case of a user who featured street brand Crackets on Twitter, for getting a fly on one of their sealed products.

Users use these digital platforms to report any bad service received from the brands they consume.

“Friends!!! I got a cookie apparently with a fly … what’s wrong? “Says the user identified on Twitter as @ Mariana16683855.

The woman’s publication was answered by the company in charge of creating the cookies, Pepsico. “Hi Mariana! Please write us a DM through @PepsicoTeOye_MX to give precise attention to your report. Greetings! ”Reads the reply tweet.

Complaints of products in poor condition abound on social networks

Throughout this time, social networks have become a tool for consumers to report the poor condition of the product they buy or the poor service provided by a brand.

It is not the first time that a person reports on these digital platforms that they acquire a product in a state of decomposition or it came with a hair, plastic or even insects.

Earlier this month on Twitter, a video circulated where a consumer showed that he found hair inside one of the Bimbo brand products.

The publication was a video that lasts 45 seconds and, in it, you can clearly see how the hairs are being found while only one of Bimbo’s Roles is inspected.

But as well as this there are also other complaints such as other users on Twitter who denounced that he ordered a combo at the famous fast food restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken and received the raw chicken.

“@KFC_MEXICO today I ordered 8 pieces of chicken and I just wanted to eat not to unleash another pandemic,” says the post accompanied by two images showing raw chicken.

In these cases of complaints, brands should take the service and quality of products they provide to their consumers very seriously.

Remember that consumer experience is a very important term for brands. The definition known as “Customer Experience” is directly related to the points of contact such as the internet, social networks, the store, the employees and the customer service center that a consumer has with the brand. But above all, this term encompasses the entire experience that this contact generates and that clients exhibit.

According to data from insights findasense, 85% of customer losses are related to a bad experience and 55% of them say they are willing to pay more for a guaranteed good experience.

Furthermore, according to some surveys, only 1 in 26 dissatisfied customers complains; the rest are unsubscribed.

