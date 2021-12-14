A New Zealand man has been put ten doses in one day of the coronavirus vaccine to obtain fake certificates for anti-vaccine people. No, it is not the plot of a shabby comedy movie. It is a true story that shows that it is true that, made the law, made the trap. But it also shows that sometimes because we are cheats we can be a bit unconscious. To put it mildly.

All of this happens just when the COVID passport, with different names in different parts of the world, has become a prerequisite for access to public places in many countries.

The decision, which in Spain for now has been made only in some autonomous communities, has served to see that the iron principles that have led some anti-vaccines to oppose immunization fall due to the weight of a couple of beers. But there are anti-vaccines that continue to refuse to receive the coronavirus vaccine, even if that means significantly reducing your leisure possibilities. For this reason, they may opt for such unfortunate measures as the purchase of false certificates. There are counterfeiters in many countries, unfortunately. But none as original as this New Zealander, who simply decided to impersonate his clients and receive the vaccine for them. The certificate is real, of course. It is not so much the vaccinated who, to top it all, could have put his health in danger by his reckless way of proceeding.

Restrictions in New Zealand

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Zealand has been one of the countries with the most restrictions. To the government headed by Jacinda ardern His hand did not shake when closing entire cities after the detection of very low numbers of positives. That helped keep the country with very few cases even as other areas of the world were writhing under the harsh scourge of the worst moments of the pandemic.

However, things have changed since the first coronavirus vaccines arrived. Now with a 75% of its total population With the two doses – 89% of the vaccine – immunized people have clear benefits over the rest.

The country has a traffic light system that label the different areas of its territory such as red, amber or green, depending on the number of infections and vaccination rates. The red zones have significant restrictions, but most of them do not affect people who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

Therefore, the protagonist of this story thought that taking several doses in a day could be a good idea.

Coronavirus Vaccine Certificates for Anti-Vaccines

The man, whose identity has not been made known, received money from ten people to impersonate them. He just had to go to the vaccination centers, pretend to be each one of these anti-vaccines and get vaccinated.

Thus, in total, he has received ten doses of the coronavirus vaccine in a single day. The news, published by the local media Stuff has also reached the ears of New Zealand Ministry of Health, which is “working with the appropriate agencies” to find a solution to the problem.

It is not yet known how the decision to receive ten doses will affect your health.

Meanwhile, man must submit to Medical reviews to see if his daring has cost him his health. And it is that, as the medical director of the National Immunization Advisory Center has well recalled, the professor Nikki turner, vaccine doses are calculated to maximize efficacy and minimize risks. That balance, however, is broken if more doses are put than necessary.

In Italy, for example, this has already happened accidentally, when a woman received a full vial of the vaccine, from which it must be removed to vaccinate six people. Fortunately, this woman in question, a 23-year-old girl, did not have any side effects. Other similar accidental situations have led to flu-like effects. But generally no one has had serious consequences. The problem is that there has also been no one who has received ten doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

This is a unique case and as such will need to be followed up. In addition to taking appropriate action against him, of course. And it is that, as the comedians of Pantomime Full, in his head it was spectacular. But the truth is that the business, in addition to being a disaster, could turn out to be very expensive.