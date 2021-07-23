A man identified by the Indonesian authorities as “DW”, after learning that he was positive for covid-19 by a PCR test, decided to use his wife’s documents and wear women’s clothing to be able to board a flight from the nation’s capital, Jakarta, towards Ternate Island.The man wore the traditional garb for Muslim women in that country; the niqab, which covers part of the face and head. The man boarded the flight, however, a flight attendant detected the subject, who when he arrived in Ternate in the airport toilets, he changed his clothes to what he dresses as a man. Minutes later he was arrested by local authorities.

A PCR test for Covid was carried out and it tested positive, for which he was transferred by the authorities to his home in that town 2,400 kilometers from the capital. There he was ordered isolation to prevent the spread of the virus and it will be defined later if he should be placed under arrest after passing his period of contagion.