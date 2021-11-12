Through the social network Twitter, the complaint of a user who made a purchase in Liverpool of a Nikon digital camera was announced, which indicates that it has a value greater than 60 thousand pesos, the discomfort was generated since when receiving the package Sent by the company inside, it did not find the expected product, but instead it is presumed that a protein bottle came.

Under the username @iitxelita, the buyer denounced the Liverpool company for an alleged inconvenience because the user bought a Nikon brand camera for an approximate value of 60 thousand pesos according to the affected, and through a photograph with which tries to point out the conflict, in which it can be observed that within the expected package, a bottle of protein came and not the expected purchase.

Buy a nikon camera at @liverpoolmexico and I get a protein, I go to complain and they tell me that I should open the box in front of someone from Liverpool to check it. So you order at home and then go to open it in a physical store? @Profeco pic.twitter.com/aGzYS3DstD – klau montoya r (@iitxelita) November 12, 2021

The user denounces the following in the following comments: “And I’ll tell you first, call @liverpoolmexico and they told me to go to the nearest branch and they will change it, and I: miss, but my camera costs more than 60 thousand (kind because there are always restrictions with products above a certain value) if I go, it remains today ”; However, so far there are no statements by the company, or any social network that belongs to Liverpool.

In a following post, placed within the complaint, the user comments on the situation and says: “I arrive in Liverpool with the giant protein and everything they told me on the phone and they bring me from floor to floor until I said: hey but I’ll let you protein because it weighs a lot and it just brings me up and down ”adding the following in a third comment. “But no, it’s my evidence, so what’s there I’m carrying that thing, they tell me to go to another Liverpool because they didn’t have a camera in this one and they couldn’t change it, they even gave me the name of the young lady to whom I should address … ”

In a fourth and until the last comment, usury shares a new experience with the Liverpool executives and expresses “He arrived at the Coapa Galleries Liverpool, which is where” they had the packaging error “and after 40 min they tell me that they have They have to do an investigation because as this is not real, they do not know if the protein left their store Cara with a raised eyebrow “

Within the social network, no statements have been made by the company or by Profeco; However, the usury states that it has contacted Liverpool who have taken the initiative to open an investigation to clarify the facts.

Now read: