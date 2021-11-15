Consumption does not occur in a rational way, but purchasing decisions are dominated by emotions, nowadays it is no longer about selling a brand well, but about creating emotions in the consumer, but what happens when emotion generated is negative? In recent days, Chedraui México received a complaint via Twitter where the user Rebeca López (@ ChOCkOLaT1) reported that she bought a broken cake, but beyond being concerned about her health, the consumer was disappointed in the supermarket chain.

“My name is Rebeca López and I bought a cake at Chedraui Select (sec 174, fortuna). The cake was in a state of decomposition. I just hope no one gets sick @Chedrauioficial @COFEPRIS @Profeco @julioastillero @Ing_IsaiasCH “, commented the Twitter user.

In subsequent tweets, López mentions that he made his claim, they returned his money and Chedraui wanted to give him another cake, but he did not accept it. “I was just very sad because that cake was for a very special person.”

Rebeca’s case has not been the only one that has been presented at that point of sale, in the thread of tweets another user complained of a similar situation.

“I think that is always the case in Fortuna. I bought a cake for Mother’s Day and it still tasted rancid and Chicolea fruit, in the end we threw it away. I did not complain but I never buy there again, their pastry shop has nothing of choice “, says user Ingrid (@Dirgni_Pop).

Chedraui loses customer loyalty

With this, it is visible that the brand experience was not pleasant for the consumers and even when Chedraui put the customer at the center by offering him another product, disappointment was already present and as a consequence brand loyalty is affected.

The experience of negative emotions such as regret and disappointment have consequences for consumer behavior. According to Marianela Matías Sánchez in “Consuming emotions, Emotional intelligence applied to marketing”, repentant consumers are those who recognize that there is a better option, and switch to another service provider.

To address the situation, Chedraui México used the same social network to connect with its client and responded with the following:

“Thank you for bringing this situation to us, Mily! We will take the necessary steps to review this case. Please, share your name, email or telephone number in DM, and a legible photo of your purchase receipt with visible folio ”.

Damage to consumer health

The response of the brand was not the only one, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) spoke and told the user that in the face of the situation it suggested to go to the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) and file a health complaint.

And it is that health complaints can be filed for any fact, act or omission that represents a risk or causes damage to the health of the population.

Despite Chedraui’s quick response and solution, negative emotions caused by brands and dissatisfaction make consumers stop feeling close to her. In addition, the point of sale in question already has several complaints about poor quality, which could trigger greater effects on its customers, not only in loyalty, but also in their health and there, the reputation of the brand is on the line loose.

