Complaints on social media have become increasingly common. A user on Twitter, recently shared a complaint after making a purchase through the Rappi app at the Sanborns store and not receiving their products.

Many users use these digital platforms to complain about the bad services of some brands or companies of those who are customers.

Such is the case of the user identified as @fercho_infcted detailed that he made the purchase of three iPhone 12 Pro Max cell phones that the Sanborns online store had at 438.00 Mexican pesos, But when the Rappi delivery man went to get his order from the store, they were not delivered because they had gotten the wrong prices.

“Hello yesterday I made some online purchases which is in the Rappi application. I placed my orders but when the delivery man arrived at the Sanborns store, they did not deliver the product as they indicate that the price was wrong. And that is not the price published by @Profeco ”, says the user.

Hello yesterday I made some purchases online which is in the application of rappid. I placed my orders but when the delivery man arrived at the Sanborns store. They did not deliver the product as indicated. That the price was wrong. And what is the price that they published @Profeco pic.twitter.com/zNWXwPSslT – fernando santiago (@fercho_infcted) December 21, 2021

So far, the brand has not commented on this case reported on the social network Twitter.

Bad online shopping experiences

It is not the first complaint that is registered on these digital platforms where consumers report a bad experience when making an online purchase in any store that presents that option.

ECommerce in Mexico has grown in recent years, where many brands have adapted and evolved in their sales to new technological platforms where their consumers can purchase products without having to go to the store.

In the last two years, this model was further consolidated in the country by the Covid-19 pandemic, when large and small brands adapted to electronic commerce in order to sell their products to consumers who were confined, protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

According to data from the Mexican Association for Online Sales (AMVO), e-commerce, electronic commerce in Mexico generated 316 billion pesos in 2020, which represents 9% of total retail in the country. This suggests a growth of 81% compared to 2019 and it is expected that in 2022, the upward trend will continue while serving a more demanding buyer with new technological tools.

But before these numbers the large number of complaints from consumers who have suffered a bad shopping experience in this modality are also registered.

“@WalmartMexico say they have the best eCommerce platform? My worst experience ever! Two weeks after buying, they cancel my order. Que? Isn’t it supposed to come the same day? The good thing is that it was urgent for a dinner. And I had to speak to find out! ”, Says the user registered on Twitter as @cmarint.

This type of complaint can mean a bad reputation for the brand, since those affected are responsible for sharing their experience on social networks to generate public opinion about these problems.

