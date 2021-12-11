Today in the section “unnecessary sequels because the original was perfect but what difference does it make” We have HBO which Variety reports is paving the way for a sequel to ‘Six Feet Under’, Alan Ball’s excellent family / funeral drama.

Of course, at the moment everything is something in the air but, according to the medium, both creator and executive producers of the original (Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari) would be involved in this continuation / sequel / whatever of one of the best series ever.

And so far what, at the moment, is known about the development of this fiction. ‘Six feet underground’ took us, from 2001 to 2005, to the Fisher family funeral home after the death of the patriarch (Richard Jenkins). With a black humor, Alan Ball and company orchestrated one of the best series that history has given birth (and with one of the best endings, if I may add).

In the absence of knowing more information, the original cast included Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, Rachel Griffiths, Justina Machado, and Rainn Wilson.

Of course, the news does not surprise us considering that this year we’ve seen two derivative works from some of HBO’s great gems like the prequel film to ‘The Sopranos’ and the recently released sequel to ‘Sex and the City’.