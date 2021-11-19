HBO did not want to be left behind and, a few days after we saw the trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: A new era’, the chain has launched the first teaser trailer from ‘The Gilded Age’, the long-awaited new period series from British drama creator Julian Fellowes. Along with that, we also have a release date: January 24, 2022.

Beginning in 1882, we find the story of young Marian Brook, the orphan daughter of a Union general, who goes to New York to live with her two rich aunts. Soon she will be not only absorbed by the world of New York high society but in the middle of a war between one of her aunts and her neighbors, a nouveau riche thanks to the railroad industry.

‘The Gilded Age’ stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baransky.

Sonja warfield accompanies Fellowes in the script for the series, which was initially intended for NBC before moving to HBO in 2019. Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield share management duties in a series consisting of nine episodes.