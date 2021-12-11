In a time that has grown accustomed us to the prequels, the sequels, the remakes and the reboots, that they grab an iconic movie or series to make a new installment is not something that is surprising to us. There it is, for example, the disappointing revival from The X-Files (Chris Carter, since 1993), or the latest trilogy of Star wars (JJ Abrams, Rian Johnson, 2015-2019), Blade runner 2049 (Denis Villeneuve, 2017) and Ghostbusters: Beyond or the decent miniseries Dexter: New Blood (Jason Reitman, Clyde Phillips, 2021). But what about Six feet underground (Alan Ball, 2001-2005) is another matter entirely.

According informs Variety, HBO would be preparing a sequel to the unforgettable series about a Californian family and their funeral business. The tribulations of characters like Nate (Peter Krause), David (Michael C. Hall), Ruth (Frances Conroy) and Claire Fisher (Lauren Ambrose), along with Rico Díaz (Freddy Rodríguez), Brenda (Rachel Griffiths) and Billy Chenowith ( Jeremy Sisto), Keith Charles (Mathew St. Patrick), George Sibley (James Cromwell) or Lisa Kimmel (Lili Taylor), we fell in love and broke our hearts on the basis of good for five extraordinary seasons with a surreal touch.

The insurmountable ending of ‘Two meters under the ground’

Hbo

Alan Ball himself (American Beauty) and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari (Elvis) are involved in the project as such, but no scriptwriter is on the roster yet, nor has it been known whether they have made decisions about the nature of the plot. That is, development is in its infancy, to the point where it may not get anywhere.

Be that as it may, considering that Six feet underground has one of the roundest endings in television history, with a splendid sequence, overwhelming, capable of making us cry to the rhythm of the song “Breathe Me”, by Sia, and that supposes a definitive closure, we cannot understand what it is about now unearthing such fond memories of the small screen with the Fisher family.