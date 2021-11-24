Stop the presses and what you are doing right now because season 2 of ‘Euphoria’ will return on January 9 to HBO Max, as confirmed by the first trailer of these new episodes.

To the rhythm of Call Me Irresponsible by Frank Sinatra We see that our beloved Rue (Zendaya) is not at her best when it comes to drugs or in her personal life, as we could see in ‘The striped ones are not eternal’, the Christmas special broadcast just a year ago.

Beyond that, this advance does not advance anything, worth the redundancy, of what we are going to find in the series created by Sam Levinson. Of course, because of the frantic stretch that there is, it seems that things get very tense for the environment of Rue, Jules and their friends.

Next to Zendaya and Hunter SchafferThis season’s cast includes Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demi, Barbie Ferreira, Maud Apatow, Storm Reid, Angus Cloud, and Jacob Elordi. They will be joined by Dominic Fike, Demetrius ‘Lil Feech’ Flenory Jr., Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Minka Kelly.