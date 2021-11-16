I have to admit that I was surprised by getting excited about the first trailer from season 2 of ‘Beforeigners’, the latest fantasy crime drama coming to HBO Max starting December 5.

A trailer that anticipates part of the plot with a new crime that will shake this “multitemporal” Oslo (so to speak). Everything indicates that the murderer Lars (Nicolai Cleve Broch) and Alfhildr (Krista Kosonen) are chasing is Jack the Ripper himself, who came in one of those temporary cracks.

This season 2 comes with a new set of characters played by Paul Kaye, Ann Akin, Jade anouka, Billy Postlethwaite, Hedda Stiernstedt and Philip Rosch. These join Tobias Santelmann as Olav, Ágústa Eva Erlendsdóttir as Urd, Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin as Ingrid and Kyrre Haugen Sydness as Gregers, among others.

Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjørnstad They continue to lead the series as their showrunners, so I hope that after the pleasant surprise that was the first season, the good feelings are repeated with these new episodes.