HBO Max celebrates two months in Spain today. In this period, we have had time to savor the new platform calmly, compared to the first few days in which we tested all its new functions with great excitement to be able to dismiss a platform with such good content as poor technological execution.

With HBO Max, a lot changed since day 1, and almost everything for the better, because the essence is maintained with a much higher quality product. However, throughout this period, we have also witnessed gray spots that make it still a long way from its biggest competitors in several ways.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

An improvement in image quality visible from day one



Bitrate and codec of HBO Max in ‘The Sopranos’.

If we loved something about HBO Max from day one, it was its improved image quality. We were able to verify that the new platform was not just a facelift for HBO Spain, and we quickly saw that great content such as ‘Los Sopranos’, which on HBO Spain was worth seeing for its quality, now offered high definition much better thanks to finally adopting the H.265 codec, which offers much better compression and artifacts, and is the one used in UHD Blu-Rays.

The change of codec together with a considerable improvement of the bitrate in most of the contents has finally made HBO Max equal to Amazon Prime Video, and even above Netflix when the red platform continues to use older codecs in many content below 4K. It was the most expected and here they have fulfilled. Of course, it is still very far from what we would like to have in a streaming payment service. The bitrate has not changed in recent years on the platforms we already had, and only Disney + and Apple TV + have raised the bar a lot. More quality is still needed for dark scenes and for moving scenes, as much as the amalgam of pixels is no longer what it used to be.

The application is much better but still has problems





On HBO Spain, crashing the application was as easy as knowing where to go. For example, when changing the audio or subtitle language, the application was disastrous and could take even minutes to change. Now the change is instantaneous and painless, which is already celebrated for people who see some content in the original version and others dubbed.

In the old HBO, sections like ‘Continue watching’ were sometimes very hidden. Now, in HBO Max, he is always the protagonist to follow where we were going, which is appreciated, because in the old app we had to search in the search engine for a series or movie that we left half the day before. Among the improvements, what the user appreciates the most from the beginning, especially in crowded homes or in groups of friends where accounts are shared, are the profiles. It shouldn’t be something to celebrate in 2021-2022, but it’s what the old HBO drift has led us to. In general, we have a much more modern application, with customization elements such as subtitles that allow you to leave everything more to your liking, but there are still problems.

The app isn’t any better but it’s finally modern, so it’s something to celebrate in 2021

When we choose to continue watching a series from the dedicated menu, there is no possibility to see chapters of the rest of the season in a simple way, so depending on the application from which you see it, you will have to search for the title of the content to be able to access all its chapters. There is also no possibility of previewing with thumbnails what each minute of playback holds, something that others like Netflix have done perfectly for years.

Another detail that the other platforms are also more polished (at least with the connections and operators with which we have been able to test it) is the reproduction stability. There have been few occasions in which in the middle of the reproduction the image quality has lowered, getting to show pixels that have little to do with high definition. The worst case is when there is buffering and for a few seconds there is not even active playback.

A great catalog that at the same time has the platform’s biggest flaw: the lack of (more) 4K content



Maximum bitrate of ‘Matrix’ in 4K: 27.435 Mbps. Very enjoyable, but very low

The HBO Max catalog at its premiere in Spain was one of the great unknowns, and for those who had HBO Spain there has only been good news, but perhaps less than expected. The quality and historical content of the platform is still here and as we said, they are seen better than ever before in streaming, but there has not been a great landing of content, nor the expected jump in resolution.

And there is what for me is HBO Max’s big problem compared to its big competitors: 4K is still a huge exception, and not the norm. Warner Media owns the rights to sagas like ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Game of Thrones’, and yet on HBO Max we can only see them in 1080p and without HDR. On the contrary, Amazon Prime Video has come to have them all in HDR. And the worst thing is that premiere seasons like Succession or ‘Station Eleven’ there are also no Ultra High Definition anywhere.

According to JustWatch, Netflix currently has 685 series in 4K, Prime Video 162 and Disney + 62. HBO Max has 0. In movies, the first three add 1094 titles. HBO Max adds 4.

That HBO Spain did not have the technological platform to be able to offer it made its lack of content in said resolution understood, but with new releases and with the possibilities that Max offers, there are no longer any excuses. And although for years the sales of 4K televisions have exceeded those of Full HD televisions (and Netflix knows it, with almost all its releases in 4K / Dolby Vision), the important thing is not so much the resolution, but the increase in bitrate and the accompanying extended dynamic range.

With HDR there is a lot of talk about peak brightness, but the new color gamut makes even 1080p movies look like never before. By 2022 we hope that although the old content will continue in Full HD, the new will at least be released in better quality. Beyond the few movies that are in 4K, we also miss having better sound on the platform for those who have dedicated equipment. Audio has improved for those titles with Dolby Atmos, but they are a drop in the bucket.

A platform that deserves more love from Warner, but is still well worth it.





The conclusion of a server with HBO Max is very clear: It is well worth it, both at its current price of 8.99 euros and, above all, that of the launch offer at 4.49 euros forever. What was already good on HBO Spain is now better. Most of what was bad is also better, and what does not improve, at least does not make worse. In general it is better, you will end up having better content and at the same price. Therefore, these first two months are something to celebrate on the above.

But the bottom line is that, While HBO Max is worth any price, ask Warner Media to give it more love. First of all with better thought applications. None of the competition is perfect, but they have a lot to bring to Max. Second, with more 4K and Dolby Atmos, especially the new content that is released. And third, with what really denotes that a platform that assumes the quality of the HBO seal, which in this case are variables such as the quality of the translations.

In this right now no platform stands out, but it is sad to see how HBO Max has bundled it with translations such as that of the titles of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’. It also does not help that they launch new content and recognize that the normal thing is that the subtitles in Spanish do not arrive until 24 hours later. Much to improve, but much to enjoy from now on.