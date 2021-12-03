After the success of The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, you have the first images about one of the protagonists of that story: Peacemaker. Even before the film was released, Gunn had already made arrangements to develop a series inspired by that character. Some time later, we already have the first trailer of the production signed by HBO Max.

The first images about this series were shared recently, during the launch of HBO Max in Europe. In them, a part of the life of Peacemaker, played by John Cena, was explored, beyond his role within The Suicide Squad. The curious thing, in the case of the series, is that the character will form his own team of accomplices oriented to the same mission: to keep the peace (according to his criteria).

Peacemaker will deal with aspects that were not previously addressed in The Suicide Squad because the objective of that production was to tell another story. However, due to the character’s boom to a particular interest of James Gunn, who also directs the series, this production took cruising speed and a few months after being announced the first trailer is available.

The trailer for Peacemaker, the HBO series Max starring John Cena

Peacemaker brings together a wide variety of ethical and moral conflicts. As seen in The Suicide SquadIt is about a character who will try to keep the peace at all costs, even when that can generate multiple conflicts. His story works as a sort of paradox of the most extreme sense of the soldier, parodied in a very particular way.

The HBO Max series will explore part of those personal dilemmas and will tell key aspects of his personal history, such as his paternal relationship. Apparently in the trailer, Peacemaker will go through different situations that will put him in tension with his way of being. In turn, you will work with another group of people and antiheroes with the goal of facing a major threat.

This threat is related to the underlying argument in The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker will continue to investigate covert operations that appear to be engaging beings such as superhuman abilities, as discussed in the movie. Seen from a narrative point of view, it makes sense that both the series and the film dialogue in one way or another.

Peacemaker will be released on January 13 through HBO Max.