Believe it or not, twenty years have passed since the boy who survived came into our lives with one of the most important film sagas of the 21st century. Since then, Harry Potter It has been a part of us and now it is ready to do it again two decades later. And is that HBO Max shows first picture of Harry Potter reunion, a meeting that will have the title Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts and that will premiere on the aforementioned platform on New Year’s Day itself, January 1, 2022. Below you can see the image we were talking about.

A picture in the Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint meet at the legendary school of magic twenty years later having been there for the first time. This is how HBO Max describes this exciting reunion.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members of all eight Harry Potter films as they return to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the the philosopher’s stone, which is twenty years old. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts will tell a charming making-of story through in-depth new interviews and conversations with the cast, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the sagas. beloved movies of all time ”.

Remember that it will be on January 1, 2022 when this special commemorative for the twentieth anniversary of the Harry Potter film saga lands in HBO Max, where all the movies in the young wizard saga are already available. Likewise, 2022 aims to be an exciting year for fans of the franchise, as it will also be released Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment in the spin-off prequel franchise, and the video game Hogwarts legacy, which will allow us to create our own magician and forge our adventure in the magic school.