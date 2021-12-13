HBO has wanted no one to have access to the end of the third season of ‘Succession’ before its premiere, a sign that something fat was coming in in ‘All The Bells Say’. And so it has been, since this episode has also served to close an era in the acclaimed series of Jesse armstrong and leave us with many doubts about what could happen from now on.

Beware of Season 3 finale spoilers from here.

Everything in the series had turned towards now on Logan Roy’s decision on which of his children he was going to end up giving control of Waystar, making it clear at all times that he was always one step ahead and that he was even capable of recovering from what could have been a lethal blow. If it was even considered at the time that the character died in his first season and there I am still alive, kicking and giving a lesson on who is really in control of everything.

Nobody can with Logan

This end of the third season seems connected in several ways with that of the first, both by the fact of using a wedding as a common thread of something much more serious and by the fact of seeing the definitive collapse of Kendall, very affected mainly by that death. weighing on your conscience. And it is that the character played by Jeremy strong he wants to think he is a good person, but both he and the viewer know that is not the case.

In another series, that sinking of Kendall would have been enough to build the episode, since there was a burden of devastating sadness that could have had much more presence. But not in ‘Successión’, here it is something latent in many moments until there comes a point in which everything explodes first to remind us of the affection that exists between the trio of brothers and then to make it clear that today they still have no worthy rivals for their father. Not even the three of them together.

But nevertheless, Kendall is more of a shadow presence than anything else during the first half of the episode.. He is there unintentionally and seems like a simple banshee who wanders around while other things happen, enough to end up causing an understandable anger in Connor, the great ignored of the brothers at all times. So inconsequential is actually that he is quite happy that Willa agrees to marry him, although we all know that this will end fatally.





The really essential character here is Logan, and it is because of his absence, because we all know from the moment he tells Roman to leave that something is up, but the series develops that without us seeing the character again incarnated by Brian cox until that devastating outcome. There ‘Succession’ could have focused on the suspense and frenzy it causes in its children to avoid being left out, but it is not enough either.

Bargaining with the devil

In that central section in which Logan can move freely without his children acting – it is logical that Shiv gets angry at finding out late about his father’s reaction to GoJo’s offer to take over Waystar – the series opts for that tone more relaxed with a strong presence of a very characteristic humor that has always been vital so that we do not hate its protagonists. All are despicable to a greater or lesser extent and here even cousin greg has completed his passage to the dark side -the attacking Greenpeace chapters ago was already a very bad sign- when accepting Tom’s offer, wondering what the soul is for.

And it is that the fight for power has always been a constant in the series, with Shiv and Roman focusing more on convincing their father that they should succeed him, Kendall turned into a kind of Sisyphus – always striving to take control so that The thing falls apart when it already seems to be there – and with no one ever taking Connor seriously. There the series has always tended to revolve around the same ideas, but it did so in such a brilliant, ingenious and entertaining way that it didn’t give the feeling of repeating itself.





Hence, this third season finale has to be the closing of a stage. Except for great surprise, neither of the brothers has any chance of succeeding Logan at the helm of Waystar, and it is also clear that their father has totally lost confidence in them with that intense sequence that was still a kind of test to verify their loyalty. . There Kendall has not lost anything – although it is also true that he was in a regrettable position – in fact he has at least found some emotional balance, but Roman and Shiv are really screwed.

At the beginning of this third season it seemed that the duel between Logan and Kendall was going to be the great axis, but the former always manages to be victorious. It’s hard not to remember that moment here several episodes ago in the Tom telling Kendall that he didn’t remember once when Logan was the one who got screwed. Between that and the fact of being aware that Shiv does not value him, the character played pro Matthew macfadyen has staged a silent coup. Now we will have to wait until the already confirmed fourth season to see if it is capable of sustaining that determination or if it ends up collapsing. Hopefully it won’t be long before we can do it.