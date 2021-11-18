New date to sign up for the calendar and HBO Max has announced the premiere date of ‘Sin novedad’, its new series starring Arturo Valls and Carlos Areces. We can see the police comedy from Decembre 19th.

Based on the Australian series (‘No Activity’), we find the story of a night watch patrol where nothing ends up happening. However, this tedious time will begin to be filled with anecdotes, secrets and intimacies in what the case they are investigating becomes the most important of their lives.

Arturo Valls and Carlos Areces are the undercover police couple; Pilar Castro and Adriana Torrebejano, they play the police in the police station while Toni Acosta and Omar Banana They are the criminals.

The Spanish version of ‘No Activity’ is signed by two television comedy veterans as Rodrigo Sopeña (who directs in addition to co-writing) and Alex Mendíbil.