It was seen that it would be a success coming and HBO Max seems to confirm it. The platform has renewed ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’, Mindy Kaling’s remarkable new comedy (co-created with Justin Noble), for a season 2.

The news comes just in time for the end of season 1, that concludes its ten-episode journey today in which we have seen the arrival at the prestigious University of Essex of four young people willing to enjoy life between classes and its cocktail of hormones and contradictions.

These are interpreted by Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly, Amrit Kaur as Bela, Renée Rapp as Leighton, and Alyah Chanelle Scott as Whitney. Additionally, the regular cast includes Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max, said:

«Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a series full of heart, female friendship and embarrassing strip parties. We’re glad this honest and fun portrait of the college condition resonated with everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex and recognizable characters will go. “

And the truth is, I want more from this gang of four. Kaling and Noble have made a series that is as nice as it is fun (but somewhat uneven).