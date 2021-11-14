We can already take a look at the series ‘And Just Like That’, the revival from the famous ‘Sex in New York’ (‘Sex and the City’, 1998-2004). HBO Max has launched the first trailer of this “new chapter” that continues the history of the series and whose release date is set for the next December 9.

Sex and the city after turning 50 (and without Samantha)

That Thursday you can see the first two episodes of ‘And Just Like That’ and the following will be released weekly on the platform, until reaching the ten with which the season will end. The series recovers three of the original leading actresses of ‘Sex and the City’, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, highlighting the absence of the fourth, Kim Cattrall, who already announced years ago that she would not play her character (Samantha) again.

‘And Just Like That’ follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) on their journey from the complex reality of life and friendship at age 30 to the even more complex reality of life and friendship at age 50. Along with the stars, the cast includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie garson, who passed away in September.

Parker, Davis and Nixon participate in the sequel as executive producers, while Michael Patrick King has creative command of the series, taking over from Darren Star. HBO’s original series ‘Sex and the City’ was created by Star and was based on Candace Bushnell’s book of the same name published in 1996. It was a huge success with audiences. which garnered numerous awards, including 7 Emmy Awards. After the end of the sixth season, two films and a series-prequel, ‘The Carrie Diaries’ were made.