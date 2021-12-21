The official trailer for the special edition of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary on HBO, where we were finally shown a little more of how this long-awaited delivery by all Potterheads will be.

Said special edition will be broadcast via the HBO streaming platformIn this trailer we can see how they share with us, through promotional images, some of the main moments and surprises that we can enjoy during this installment starring the hosts of the magical world.

We will be able to know about their experiences and moments raised during the filming and different events related to the saga of Harry Potter, and what better than first-hand from the actors themselves, since this event brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, as well as other members of the cast.

With the name of Return to hogwartsWe are already attentive to the countdown to be able to enjoy this important event from our screens, which is adoc and a more charming one, given the season of the year in which it will be launched.

For now, HBO Max has revealed through this official trailer released today, as well as some of the main images of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts.

This long-awaited Max Original retrospective special will premiere next January 1, 2022, only through the platform.

And it is that this event has already been announced for more than a month, but it did not have more information, it invites us fans, to a magical first-person trip through one of the most beloved film franchises of all the times.

Assemble the central cast of this franchise Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert grint Y Emma WatsonWe think it was an extremely successful move, as well as promising to enjoy some of his other cast members.

Added to this, it is planned that the participation of the filmmakers of the eight films in this saga, for the first time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Some of the other Hogwarts alumni in Harry Potter who will be joining the memorable tribute, how they have revealed it, are Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

This important 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts, is produced by Warner Bros., in association with Warner Horizon and the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour London-The Making of Harry Potter.