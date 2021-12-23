Many surely used platforms streaming to clear away in one of the most chaotic years in history. Y HBO Max It was probably one of the platforms you used this year thanks to the content it had and the premieres it offered. Slowly, we are returning to normal but that does not mean that the platforms of streaming less content will be released.

Therefore, in Geek Culture, we tell you everything that will come to HBO Max at course of 2022 so you can see everything you can see next year. The first day of the year on the platform starts with a long-awaited event: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts. In this special, we will see golden trio together again, as well as various cast members who participated in all eight films. In this special, we will see the actors remember the films and tell anecdotes never revealed before.

But not everything is Harry Potter in HBO Max. In 2022, will arrive some of the most anticipated releases such as The Matrix Resurrections Y King richard. And for fans of Marvel, the films of Venom, Spider-Man and Morbius. But rest assured that if you want to know all the films that will arrive, from the platform of HBO Max You can see the progress in the tab unmissable.

As for local productions, they reach HBO Max in 2022 series like Biladro, the soccer doctor. This documentary series will tell us the life of one of the most successful coaches in the history of world football. Also arrives María Marta: The Country Crime, a miniseries based on the murder of Maria Marta Garcia Belsunce that shocked Argentine public opinion in 2002. And finally, comes the new season of The Bronze Garden, the hit crime series with Joaquin Furriel, Juliet Zylberberg Y Maite lanata.

Also returning are critically acclaimed love, friendship and drama series starring characters who are sure to win you over. One of them is Euphoria, whose second season hits the platform on January 9th. And if you like me The Suicide Squad, arrives on the platform on January 13th the series of the character of John Cena, Peacemaker.

There will also be new seasons of series such as Gossip Girl, The White Lotus and The Flight Attendant, among other; as well as new episodes of And Just Like That, the continuation of Sex and the city. Other titles that add up to a season are Westworld, where artificial intelligence and androids are at the center of the series, and Doom patrol, which with its fourth season will put adrenaline to the year.

But the premiere that all fans of game of Thrones they are waiting is that of House of the dragon, where we will again enter the world created by George RR Martin. In this series we will know a little more about the family Targaryen and we will situate ourselves 300 years before the events we saw at GOT.

For music fans, in 2022 there will be second season of Music Box, a collection of documentaries HBO Original that gave us in its first season the history of great artists such as Alanis Morissette and Kenny G, as well as the details behind the Woodstock from ’99.

In 2022 series full of drama and mystery will also arrive like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin or the return of Clark Kent with a new season of Superman & Lois. And finally, comes the premiere of Winning time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a series about the dynasty of the renowned team of basketball on the 1980s.

These are just some of the premieres that will reach the platform in 2022. HBO Max will continue to announce more of its premieres over the course of the next year. And in case you are not subscribed to HBO Max, the platform is offering a discount of fifty% in subscriptions of 12 months. And you have time to claim this discount until January 9th to be valid.

