The HBO Max premieres for January bring together several productions that have been expected for a few months. The platform will offer a diverse content, thinking for followers of multiple franchises. In particular, there will be two key premieres within the universe of the series, with an important novelty about another production that is already in development.

Those important HBO Max premieres are Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Y Peacemaker. The first is the reunion of the entire cast that gave life to the young wizard franchise; the second is a story inspired by a character presented in The Suicide Squad (James Gunn, 2021). Both productions, for different reasons, attract the attention of the audience. In the case of Harry Potter, it is an emotional event; instead, with Peacemaker, it is the inauguration of a new story about a character who attracted attention during the film.

About the movies, the HBO Max premieres do not bring too much news, for now. As usual, it must be remembered that the platform usually updates its catalog from week to week. Although not all the input additions are known, through their profiles in social networks report on new income.

Here are the HBO Max premieres for January 2022.

HBO Max series and specials

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts. January 1st.

The cleaning girl. January 5.

The gemstones. Season 2. January 9.

Euphoria. Season 2. January 10.

Call me Kat. Season 2. January 11.

Naomi. Season 1. January 12.

Peacemaker. Season 1. January 13.

Superman and Lois. Season 2. January 13.

Somebody somewhere. Season 1. January 17.

Fringe. January 20.

Lost fagot. January 21st.

The golden age. January 25.

Legendary. Season 2. January 31st.

Shameless. January 31.

Mon. January 31.

Films

Space Jam: New Legends. January 18th.

The Fallout. January 27th.

Reminiscence. January 27th.

These will not be the only films that will be released within the platform. Other productions still do not have a definitive date.