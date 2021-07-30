For now, the landing of HBO Max in Latin America is positive. The platform has diversified the content offer and this competition also invites the other options of streaming to improve your catalog. That explains, for example, that Netflix is ​​offering more of its own productions. Below we describe which are the premieres of HBO Max during August 2021.

The premieres of HBO Max will have a classic, The officealong with the black comedy series Made for love. This is part of the mix that has marked the installation of the platform in the region, combining traditional options with new proposals. In the offer, in general, humor predominates. It should be remembered that, on many occasions, this resource is only a means to talk about more complex topics, reviewing several of them along the way.

As for movies, HBO Max premieres are not so many this month. However, there are two productions that have had a positive impact within the box office: Mortal Kombat Y Space Jam: a New Legacy. Ninjago is added to these and some more incorporation is not ruled out, taking into account that the platform is refreshing different sectors of its space.

It’s important pointing that release dates for some productions have not yet been announced by the platform. For their part, those already established could change at some point. Through its social networks, HBO Max usually shares more specific information as the premiere date approaches or the entire content grid is closed, in relation to the news. It is an alternative if it is a question of specifying a date.

Series

Made for love.

Starstruck – August 10.

Eliott from the earth.

Call me Kat.

The office.

Films

Irresistible – August 7th.

Ninjago.

Mortal Kombat.

Space Jam: a New Legacy.

Monster hunter – August 28.