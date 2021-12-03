We can already see the new trailer for Peacemaker, the series of a DC Comics character that will premiere on the HBO Max platform.

The trailer for Peacemaker is full of action, explosions and a lot of humor as John Cena he will exude a lot of charisma in this new series that can be seen on HBO Max. We could see this character in the movie The Suicide Squad And since the director was so impressed by the actor and WWE wrestler, they have decided to make a series that will premiere in 2022.

As we can see, the trailer of Peacemaker it also features Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, the protagonist’s father. Also returning are Steve Agee as John Economos and Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt. Not forgetting the charismatic eagle (Eagly the Eagle) that will surely have the funniest moments.

Here is the trailer for Peacemaker:

What will the series be about?

The trailer for Peacemaker has revealed very interesting details of the plot to us, since we know that the story will continue the events of The Suicide Squad (2021). So the relationship of the protagonist with his work group will be the axis of everything, we also verify the complicated relationship he has with his father and the ethical struggle he has when he is forced to kill children. Given that Clemson munn from Chukwudi Iwuji He tells: Right now the world needs a son of a bitch, and you’re the only one I have.

So it is clear that the seal of James gunn will be present, since he is probably one of the directors who best handle the characters in the comics.

As the trailer for Peacemaker, the series will come to HBO Max on January 13, 2022.