Subscribing to the standard plan of HBO Max allows us to enjoy the contents of the streaming platform in HD with the possibility of watching 4K UHD movies. In addition, we can share the account and create profiles in HBO Max for each of the users, since the standard plan allows up to three simultaneous reproductions on smartphone, tablet, computer, television and some game consoles. What some users do not know is that HBO Max has a mobile plan at a cheaper price, but that it is only available in some countries. On the other hand, if we want to access HBO Max through the television service of some operators, as we have informed you on occasion, Vodafone TV has the exclusivity of this service.

HBO Max Mobile Plan

This plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for a individual experience through our smartphone or tablet. Allows content download (up to 5 titles) to enjoy in standard definition. The standard plan for its part allows us to download up to 30 titles that can be accessed without an Internet connection.

In this plan it is not allowed to project or transmit the content to a television, and unfortunately, not available in Spain. The HBO Max mobile plan can be found in countries such as Argentina or Mexico. In the case of Argentina, its cost is 218.90 Argentine pesos per month, which is equivalent to approximately 1.90 euros depending on the value of the exchange. In Mexico, the cost of the mobile plan is 99 Mexican pesos per month, which is equivalent to about 4.20 euros.