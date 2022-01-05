It has been almost three years since Game of Thrones It came to an end after a controversial last season and HBO continues to work to continue telling stories set in the universe of George RR Martin. Now, in that sense, we have known that HBO canceled its first Game of Thrones prequel attempt after spending $ 30 million in the pilot episode. This was made known by the former president of WarnerMedia Bob Greenblatt in an interview with James Andrew Miller in his latest book, Tinderbox: HBO’S Rutheless Pursuit of New Frontiers (via IGN).

“They had spent over $ 30 million on a Game of Thrones prequel pilot that was in production when I got there. And when I saw a preview a few months after I arrived, I said to Casey: ‘this just doesn’t work And I don’t think it delivers on the promise of the original series. ‘ And he didn’t disagree, which was actually a relief, “Greenblatt said. After that conversation, the series that was to star Naomi watts was canceled and the money invested in filming its pilot episode, of course, wasted.

House of the Dragon, the spin-off of Game of Thrones, shows its first teaser

Shortly afterwards, HBO gave the green light to another spin-off of Game of Thrones, one that has passed the different phases within the North American company and that, if nothing goes wrong, should see the light in the present 2022. We talk about House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones that will take us many years back and tell us the story of the House of Targaryen, with actors like Matt Smith or Olivia Cooke at the head of the cast. In the past, we already learned that HBO was still working on more Game of Thrones spin-offs, so it would not be surprising if we learned more details about it in the coming months.