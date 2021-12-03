Hazelight has lost the name It Takes Two

It Takes Two It is one of the best of this year, to the degree of being nominated for the GOTY category at The Game Awards. However, behind the scenes, Hazelight Studios, the team responsible for this work, have faced a couple of problems. as this title has been affected by a trademark claim from Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company.

While this legal claim took place shortly after It Takes Two hit the market at the beginning of the year, it was not until today that this conflict became known. According to a document, Hazelight Studios was forced to drop the name of the game.

In a statement shared with Eurogamer, the study noted that “there is no comment on ongoing disputes.” However, there is “hope that it will be resolved.” In summary, Take Two does not want Hazelight Studios to be able to protect the name of It Takes Two, as it is similar to the company behind series like Grand Theft Auto and Mafia.

Hazelight did not comment on how this had affected the studio’s ability to sell or market It Takes Two currently, as well as any plans to change the name of the game or ideas for a possible sequel. Those responsible for this phenomenal co-op title are not the only ones who have faced something similar. Several US companies that have used words like “Rockstar” in their names have also been embroiled in similar legal problems.

You can check our review of It Takes Two here. Similarly, this game has already exceeded three million units.

Editor’s Note:

While is true that It Takes Two It has a name very similar to Take Two, this legal conflict is something strange. The company in charge of publishing GTA has every right to protect its brand, but attacking all those who have a similar title to yours sounds like an exaggeration.

Via: Eurogamer