

Dec 22, 2021 at 8:18 PM CET



A month and a half after the attack on Kheira Hamraoui by masked men, Hayet Abidal testified as a witness. The still wife of Eric Abidal gave her version of the events of November 4 to the Judicial Police of Versailles. Hayet took the opportunity to wish a Merry Christmas to his followers through on Instagram.

The message of the one suspected of having ordered the beating of Hamraoui for an infidelity of her husband reads: “Relieved. Happy. I was finally heard yesterday afternoon by the services of the DRPJ of Versailles, as he had requested, as a simple witness. I hope I have helped the investigators. My future ex-husband will be heard soon … Happy holidays to all and take care of yourselves. “

While waiting for the facts to be clarified, the last defendant who had sounded strong was Hayet Abidal herself, who would have hired the hooded men who beat Hamraoui with a metal bar. However, this has not been verified. What was categorically denied was Aminata Diallo’s relationship with the events, whose guilt was already ruled out in the first investigations. On December 7, both Diallo and Hamraoui returned to training with the group.

Abidal publicly apologized to Hayet

Once the scandal of the ex-player’s infidelity had broken out, Eric took to social networks to apologize to his wife, who has already asked for a divorce. Through Instagram, the one who was Barça’s technical secretary during the tenure of Josep María Bartomeu, admitted his extramarital affair: “Hayet Abidal, forgive me. Whatever your decision, you will continue to be in my eyes the woman of my life, and especially the mother of our wonderful children. I deserve this humiliation even if it kills me alive. Someday you will forgive me. “