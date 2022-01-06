The mind behind El Castillo Vagabundo shares his talent with his fans

The official account of Twitter Studio Ghibli has shared a cute illustration of a tiger drawn by Hayao Miyazaki himself, his most important public figure. The tiger in his illustration is to celebrate the Chinese New Year, but how could it be otherwise, he drew it in the animation studio’s own style. Although the calendar year 2022 will be the Year of the Water Tiger of the Chinese zodiac, which begins on February 1, it is celebrated from January 1 of the year to coincide with the celebrations in the West.

In this other image, in addition to Hayao Miyazaki, we can see Toshi Suzuki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, who also drew his own tiger to commemorate the occasion. From the expressions that these coworkers have, it seems that it is not the first time that they get together to celebrate the New Year in this way.or.

In fact, in past years they have also shared images to celebrate the start of this new cycle, this could become a great tradition for the company. The Tiger drawn by Toshi Suzuki has its own character, different from that of his co-worker:

As the days progressed into the new year, the Twitter account shared an update on the progress of Miyazaki’s latest film and the progress that Studio Ghibli’s theme park already has, saying that work on both fronts is ” making progress”. In the main image, we can see how the co-founders look quite excited about these new projects that are coming up..

Happy New Year!

Director Hayao Miyazaki’s new animated film is in production. The Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture is scheduled to open in the Fall.

Hayao Miyazaki is directing his next feature film, Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How do you live?). For his part, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki, stated in an interview in December 2020 that the animation of the film is in the middle of its development and that the film will last 125 minutes. In a Sight & Sound interview published in March 2021, Suzuki reiterated this same information once again: “the film is half finished” and does not expect it to be released for another three years.. If you’re a fan of the franchise, this may put you off a bit.

In addition, the government of Aichi prefecture announced in June 2021 that the Dondoko Mori area, the area previously announced with My Neighbor Totoro for the planned Studio Ghibli Theme Park, is under construction. Aichi Prefecture agreed in May 2017 to use this area for this exclusive purpose. For their part, project planners revealed basic design plans in April 2018. Initially, the park was planned to open in 2020, but due to the pandemic this was not possible.

Work on the designs began in 2019 and construction will take approximately two to three years. Aichi Prefecture has budgeted 31 billion yen (about US $ 280 million) for construction, in addition to 3 billion yen (about US $ 30 million) for the design and planning process. Construction contractor Kajima Corporation began construction of the first three areas of the park in July 2020. We hope to visit you soon when it is in full swing

