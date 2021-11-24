Hawkeye's series already has ratings

Tomorrow, November 24, the first two episodes of Hawkeye, the new Marvel series for Disney +. As is already a custom, a select group of people already had the opportunity to see some chapters, so this production already has reviews and ratings.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the series of Hawkeye It has a rating of 86%, this with 36 reviews currently available. Acceptance is generally acceptable. Many people love the work that Hailee Steinfeld did with Kate Bishop. Here’s what the New York Times had to say about it:

“Steinfeld and Renner are good contrasts for each other, as Bishop pushes Barton to relax and he treats her like a fussy chick.”

However, some people have pointed out that the emphasis on Kate and returning to street dangers takes some of the excitement out of the current state of the MCU. This is what Indiewire had to say about it:

“Hawkeye is clearly more concerned with preparing Kate Bishop for future phases of the MCU than creating a problem worth the time of two heroes. And at six o’clock, it is certainly not worthy of yours. “

Despite the negative comments, the overall rating indicates that we have in front of us a Marvel production that it has once managed to deliver. It seems that Hawkeye it will be perfect for the fans. We remind you that this series will arrive at Disney + on November 24.

Editor’s Note:

For Marvel fans, the series Hawkeye It is something that has to be seen. Not only will we have the introduction of Kate Bishop, but there are rumors of the appearance of the Kingpin, played once again by Vincent D’Onofrio. Hopefully these speculations come true.

Via: Rotten tomatoes